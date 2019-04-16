College student falls to her death trying to take picture

A 22-year-old Fordham University student set to graduate in less than month fell to her death Sunday morning while attempting to take a picture on the school’s famous clock tower.

Sydney Monfries was trying to take a picture of the New York City skyline around 3 a.m. Sunday when she fell 30-feet from the Keating Hall tower, the New York Post reported.

Monfries survived the fall with injuries to the head and body but later died at St. Barnabas Hospital, according to police.

Students said climbing the tower, touching the bell and taking photos of the incredible views were part of a senior-year “rite of passage,” according to the post.

Monfries family is reportedly still trying to process the tragedy.

No other students present during the incident were hurt.

Additionally, a representative of the school said they would not face disciplinary action.