College student falls to his death in Cancun during Spring Break

A college student on spring break died after he fell from the balcony of his seventh-floor hotel room in Cancun, according to Mexico police.

Ahmed Altaii, 19, of Dearborn, Michigan, was vacationing with his girlfriend, Heidi Newman, when he fell last Saturday, reports say.

Altaii’s girlfriend reportedly told foreign authorities he had been drinking before his death.

However, police are still investigating what led the teenager to fall to his death.

Altaii was a business student at Henry Ford College in Dearborn, according to a spokesperson for the school.

He enrolled in the program in 2018 after taking classes at the college while still attending Dearborn Fordson High School.

“Ahmed’s passing is a terrible loss for our community. All of us at Henry Ford College send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends who are suffering from this tragedy,” the spokesperson said.