College student goes missing after taking a Lyft from the airport

Officials in Utah are currently searching for a 23-year-old University of Utah student who reportedly went missing after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

According to the report, Mackenzie Lueck has not been seen or heard from June 17th.

Her cousin reported that Lueck sent her parents a text message around 1:00 am that Monday after arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport but they have not heard from her since.

“She said the plane had landed and that was the last text she put out. Then she got into a Lyft car at the airport and that was the last she has been seen.”

Authorities say they have been in touch with Lyft and the driver and both have been cooperative with investigators.

Lyft confirmed that Lueck was dropped off to her originally requested destination and that the destination was not out of the norm for other passengers. They also confirmed that the driver immediately continued servicing other customers after her drop off.

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation,” Lyft said in a statement on Saturday.

Officials would not give much information about the area where Lueck was dropped off by the driver, however, they did report that it was to an area in North Utah and not her residence.

Police reported that they have received “credible tips” but have not received any information that would give them reason to believe Lueck is in any immediate danger. They, however, they are still concerned for her welfare.

Reports indicate that Lueck’s phone has been turned off since since June 17th, her bank account has not be touched since the same date, nor has she been home, or to work, or to school.

Lueck’s sorority sister Ashley Fine, reported that it is not like Lueck to just disappear: “She’s extremely dedicated. She would never miss her midterms or anything like that. She hasn’t been home. She didn’t show up to work, or anything.”

Authorities are asking for anyone with any information regarding Lueck’s disappearance to contact them at 801-799-3000 regarding case 19-111129.