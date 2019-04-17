Colorado authorities searching for Columbine-obsessed Florida Woman who threatened Denver schools

Denver area schools are going to be closed for the day due to what’s being called a credible threat posed by a woman reportedly obsessed with the Columbine High School mass shooting. The Jefferson County sheriff says Sol Pais of Surfside, Florida has been in Colorado since Monday and is considered armed and dangerous.

Over 500-thousand Colorado students will stay home today due to the ongoing threat. That number represents about 60% of the entire student population in the state. Several private schools have joined with their public school counterparts and shut down today as a precaution.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images(DENVER) — Colorado authorities are searching for a woman they say is “infatuated” with the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and made threats to schools in the Denver metropolitan area.

The 18-year-old woman, Sol Pais, traveled to Colorado Monday night and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pais is about 5-foot-5, has brown hair and was last seen Monday night in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots, authorities said. She is allegedly “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting and was attempting to purchase firearms. The 20-year anniversary of the shooting is on Saturday.

All schools in the Denver metropolitan area were placed on lockdown on Tuesday in response to the threats. Students were later released from class as normal, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.

No students were injured, and the lockdown was a precaution recommended by the Colorado Department of Education.

Officials would not release additional details about where Pais is from, how long she has been here and the nature of the alleged threat, citing the ongoing investigation.

