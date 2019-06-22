Colorado Gets Nearly Two Feet of Snow on the First Day of Summer

Summer got a chilling start in Colorado with close to two feet of snow instead of sunshine. Snow markers at the Steamboat Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colo. showed what neared to 24 inches of snow.

Snow began to fall on Friday with elevations above 7,000 feet in parts of northern and north-central Colorado. Steamboat Springs saw 20 inches of snow on Friday. Reports are showing even more snow can fall into Saturday night and early Sunday. According to meteorologists, this unusual snowfall is due to the atmosphere being warmer and moister than before. Meanwhile, in Florida, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday as heat indexes were up to 108 degrees.