Colorado Husband Allegedly Admits to Killing Pregnant Wife and Two Daughters

The husband of a pregnant woman reported missing in northern Colorado has allegedly admitted to killing her and their two children.
Chris Watts appeared on local ABC affiliate earlier this week, playing the victim.

The station now reports Watts has been detained by police in Frederick following the admission.
Shanann Watts and her two daughters were reported missing on Monday. She was 15-weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

