Columbus Zoo Welcomes New Member to the Family

Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium got to welcome a new baby giraffe this week after 20 years! We are still waiting to find out if the calf is a girl or boy, but the zoo has stated the baby is already up and nursing with mom Zuri! The birth was all caught on camera, and in the meantime they are monitoring Zuri and calf through those cameras. The Zoo’s team is letting the two bond before they step in for check-ups. It is said both mom and baby do seem happy and healthy! Welcome into the world little one!