Comedian New President of Ukraine

A popular comedian who plays a fictitious president in a TV series is the new President of…no not the United States, it’s not Alec Baldwin.

He is the new president of the Ukraine.

According to exit polls from the runoff election, Volodymyr Zelenskiy won in a landslide over his opponent Petro Poroshenko 73-percent to 25-percent.

Volodymyr Zelensky played Ukraine's president on TV. Now it's a reality.https://t.co/cLmte8sa5c pic.twitter.com/UqqMYKJB6O — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2019

Official results are expected to be released today.

President Trump is congratulating new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The White House says Trump talked with Zelenskiy last night, calling his win an “important moment” in Ukraine’s history.

Both men have pledged to keep Ukraine on a pro-Western course.

Zelenskiy has also promised to fight corruption, and his message has resonated in Ukraine, which is one of the poorest counties in Europe.