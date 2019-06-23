Condo Association Tells FL Woman to Remove Gay Pride Flag

A Florida woman is going public with her story, after her condo association told her to remove a gay pride flag.

Robin Chipman lives at the Coquina Key Condominiums in St. Petersburg. She recently displayed a rainbow flag in front of her home, in honor of Pride Month.

Apparently, one of her neighbors complained. The condo association has warned Chipman that she must take the flag down by Sunday, June 23, or face a fine.

She says, “I have friends and neighbors that are in the community. And I want to show my support. And it’s only the biggest celebration in the state of Florida and most of the country. Bigger than New York and it’s probably comparable to San Francisco. So, no it’s not a small deal.”