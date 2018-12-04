Congress Wants To Delay Government Shutdown

Congress is hoping to avoid a government shutdown – at least for a couple more weeks. This week the House and Senate will vote on a two-week extension to fund the federal government, pushing a possible shutdown to Dec. 21st – the Friday before Christmas. Congressional Republicans were hoping to work out a spending deal this week, but funeral services for George H.W. Bush delayed those talks. Looming over any spending deal is President Trump’s border wall – Trump wants $5 billion for his wall but Senate Democrats won’t approve more than $1.6 billion. Do you think a spending deal will be struck before Christmas? Who would a government shutdown hurt more – Republicans or Democrats?