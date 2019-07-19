Convenience store clerk who told vacationers to “go back to their country” has been fired

Managers at a Bucky’s Mobil gas station in Naperville, Illinois are reporting that after conducting their own investigation, they have fired a clerk who was videotaped telling a group of customers visiting from Mexico to “go back to their own country.”

Video of the incident was posted to Facebook Tuesday and has since been shared over a thousand times.

In the video, the clerk is heard inquiring whether the customers where American. He then engages in a confrontation with the customers telling them that “ICE will come, you’re in the wrong country.”

Carolina Buitron told the media that her family was visiting her from Mexico and stopped at the gas station for some food but once inside, the clerk began asking the group their legal status.

Bucky’s has since released a public statement about the incident, reporting that they have fired the clerk involved:

The Naperville Police Department also commented on the incident, reporting that they are conducting their own investigation.

While Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said “hate has no home” in Naperville.