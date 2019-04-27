Convicted murderer kills, dismembers cellmate

A convicted murderer in California has been accused of brutally killing and dismembering his cellmate.

Jaime Osuna was arraigned Thursday for the murder of his cellmate, Luis Romero.

Prosecutors say Osuna decapitated Romero and severed “several of his body parts,” including an eye, a finger, and part of a lung.

The victim, who bled to death, was found by prison guards the following morning.”There was a weapon located inside the cell,” Assistant D.A. Phil Esbenshade said. “It looked like it had been manufactured from some sort of razor that may have been issued.”

Osuna is currently serving time for the 2011 torture and murder of a Bakersfield woman.

Esbenshade calls the suspect’s latest crime “the most unusual and gruesome case that I’ve had in my career.”