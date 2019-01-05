Convicted rapist arrested for another rape in Delray Beach

Police placed 46-year-old Mark Anthony Lang under arrest for the alleged rape of a Delray Beach woman.

Lang is a convicted rapist who was released from prison a year ago after serving a sentence for raping a different woman in Delray Beach more than 20 years ago.

The alleged rape took place on Jan 3. after Lang coerced his victim to a house with the incentive of selling cocaine to her.

Lang reportedly knew the woman and sent her a text message saying “He had something for her.”

The woman went to a house where Lang had told her to meet him because she believed he was going to give her cocaine which he had done in the past, according to CBS12.

The suspect then came out of the house with two knives in his hand and raped the woman in the yard outside the property, according to police.

Lang who is a registered sex offender from Riviera Beach was arrested and charged with sexual battery with a weapon.

He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail and is expected to go before a judge, Saturday.