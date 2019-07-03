Convicted Road Rage Attacker Wears Blackface To Sentencing in Hawaii

A Hawaiian man accused in a brutal road rage attack is headed to prison for the rest of his life.

Mark Char, who is Asian, decided to show up to his sentencing in blackface and went on a three-minute rant against his lawyer and the judge overseeing the case.

Char says the reason he wore blackface is because he was prepared to play his part in the “kangaroo court.” He said the court was treating him like a black man so he said, “I today I am going to be a black man.”

Char was convicted of attempted murder for stabbing three people following a road rage confrontation. He had argued the stabbing was done in self-defense.