Conway Defends Trump’s Tweets on Dems, Border Deaths

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took to the Sunday TV talk show circuit to defend President Trump’s comments on border security, including his assertion that “any deaths of children” at Mexican the border are “strictly the fault of the Democrats.” His remarks came following the death of a second migrant child who was in U.S. custody earlier this month.

Conway told CNN’s “State of the Union,” “We’re allowing these people to take their children on a perilous journey without correcting the falsities. They’re being promised something that people can simply not deliver upon.”

She added, “Any death of a child, any death of anyone is an utter tragedy. I think the President’s point is an important one, which is that he has stayed in Washington to negotiate border security and to get funding for DHS and ICE and CBP and, of course, enhanced border security, which Democrats, until he took over as president, were all in favor of.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday:

For those that naively ask why didn’t the Republicans get approval to build the Wall over the last year, it is because IN THE SENATE WE NEED 10 DEMOCRAT VOTES, and they will gives us “NONE” for Border Security! Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown. Too bad! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

…children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Conway also hinted that Trump may veto potential spending bills to reopen the government, although she cautioned that he is “ready to negotiate” and “wants to make a deal on border security. And negotiation by definition has to include both sides. He’s in the — he’s in the White House. He’s in Washington ready to negotiate.”