Conway Defends Trump’s Tweets on Dems, Border Deaths

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took to the Sunday TV talk show circuit to defend President Trump’s comments on border security, including his assertion that “any deaths of children” at Mexican the border are “strictly the fault of the Democrats.” His remarks came following the death of a second migrant child who was in U.S. custody earlier this month.

Conway told CNN’s “State of the Union,” “We’re allowing these people to take their children on a perilous journey without correcting the falsities. They’re being promised something that people can simply not deliver upon.”

She added, “Any death of a child, any death of anyone is an utter tragedy. I think the President’s point is an important one, which is that he has stayed in Washington to negotiate border security and to get funding for DHS and ICE and CBP and, of course, enhanced border security, which Democrats, until he took over as president, were all in favor of.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday:

Conway also hinted that Trump may veto potential spending bills to reopen the government, although she cautioned that he is “ready to negotiate” and “wants to make a deal on border security. And negotiation by definition has to include both sides. He’s in the — he’s in the White House. He’s in Washington ready to negotiate.”

