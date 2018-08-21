Cooper City Man Catches HUGE Gator

It’s alligator hunting season in Florida and a Cooper City man has caught a “big one.”

Local 10 News reports Jim Howard and two friends were in a Sea Ray ski boat last Thursday when he spotted a massive alligator on the bottom of Lake Okeechobee.
Using ropes, a grappling hook, and a gun called a bang stick to shoot the gator in the skull, Howard and his buddies landed their catch.
It measured nearly 12 feet long and weighed almost one-thousand pounds…nearly half a ton!

The post Cooper City Man Catches HUGE Gator appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Who Attempted to Kidnap Teen Still on the Loose Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead Why is Porn Star Attorney Avenatti on the VMA Red Carpet? Nazi Labor Camp Guard Arrested by ICE and Deported to Germany The New You Need To Know In A Minute 8/21/18 Two North Carolina Fugitives Arrested in Florida After Standoff
Comments