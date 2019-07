Be sure to keep your phone out of your hand while you are driving! Cops were spotted in Georgia posing as construction workers, to catch you if you have your phone in your hand! This method is a way to stop distracted drivers from being on the roadways. The first offense is a $50 dollar fine, anything after that goes up by $50. In just 3 hours of work the “construction workers” handed out more than 60 tickets! Remember it is a law now to have your phone in your hand while driving!