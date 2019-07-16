Coral Springs officer who kneed handcuffed man gets 1-year probation, anger management

The Coral Springs police officer who was caught on camera kneeing a handcuffed man in head will avoid jail time.

Instead the officer, Sandy Gomez, was sentenced to 1 year of probation and ordered by the court to take a 13-week anger management course.

In December Officer Gomez was one of several officers who arrested 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford on petty theft charges. In the video of the arrest, several officers were seen struggling with Narcisse-Beckford who is handcuffed on the ground before he is subdued by a stun gun. The officers then moved the suspect to the curb were Gomez then proceeds to kick Narcisse-Beckford in the head.

After the incident was brought to the attention of the police department Officer Gomez was immediately put on unpaid leave.

We have seen the video of an incident involving some of our officers. We take this matter very seriously. Due to the gravity of the situation we are conducting a criminal investigation. At this time all the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 5, 2018

During his sentencing Monday, Officer Gomez apologized for his actions and told the courtroom that he was extremely embarrassed:

“I’m not here to make excuses for my reaction,” he said. “I’m here to say that I’m sorry. I’m extremely embarrassed for the position that I have put myself in.”

The officer also told the judge that his actions that day do not define his character and that he was worried about his fiance who was another officer at the scene:

“Let me reassure you nothing like this has happened in the past, and it will never happen again,” he said. “I don’t think this incident shows who I am as a person or my character.”

His attorney Mike Dutko also echoed Officer Gomez sentiment telling reported that his client accepted responsibility for his actions:

“Did you hear his comments in court? He accepts responsibility for having overreacted, regrets putting himself in this position,” Dutko said. “We would like you to know and appreciate that fact he still has departmental administrative issues to deal with.”

While Officer Gomez reported that this was the first incident of aggression involving him, records show that in April of 2017, the same officer was caught on surveillance pushing a suspect down while he was walking the suspect to the booking room. While the Deputy investigated in that case he was later cleared.

In the current case the judge withheld adjudication so a battery conviction will not be put on the record, the police department, however, says they plan to keep Deputy Gomez on unpaid administrative leave until they complete their internal affairs investigation.