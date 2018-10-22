Coral Springs Police Defend “Rough” Arrest of 14 year old Girl

Cellphone video showing a Florida police officer repeatedly punching the 14-year-old girl on her side is going viral.

The video shows police cuffing and punching the teen while she is lying on her stomach with her hands under her body.

Coral Springs Police say the officer’s actions were 100 percent within policy and not excessive because the girl resisted arrest after officers were called to a local mall about a group of unruly teens causing a disturbance.

The teenage girl’s mom is furious, saying her daughter was pinned on the ground, with her arms underneath her, while the officer struck her.

The girl was then taken away in a police vehicle.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Coral Square Mall Thursday about a group of unruly teens.