Cori “Coco” Gauff Of Delray Beach Makes a Historic Run at Wimbledon

It’s easy to forget that Cori “Coco” Gauff of Delray Beach is only 15 years old. In her Grand Slam debut, Gauff beat Venus Williams, a five-time champion, in the first round at Wimbledon. Gauff is the tournament’s youngest player and has said in previous interviews that she is inspired by the Williams sisters.

Friday was a rough match for Gauff who was up against Slovenia’s Polona Hercog. Gauff was down a set at and lost her mixed doubles match but then bounced back and won. In a press conference, Gauff stated that she was confident she could win even though she was behind in the second set.

“I was like, ‘I can fight back—I just need to hold serve and then break,’ ” Gauff said in an interview after her big win.

Gauff’s father, Cory, is the owner of Paradise Sports Lounge in Delray Beach. Many Delray Beach tennis fans would go to the lounge in support of Gauff. The lounge has hosted watch parties for each of Coco’s Wimbledon matches.