Corona® Lime Light Karaoke Sweepstakes 2019 Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: The Corona® Lime Light Karaoke Sweepstakes 2019 (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the state(s) of Florida who are at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entry. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who are employees or agents of Crown Imports LLC, Administrator (as defined below), their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, suppliers, distributors and the service agencies or independent contractors of any of the above organizations; (b) suppliers, distributors or retailers of alcohol beverage products; (c) individuals engaged in the development of, the production or distribution of materials for, or the implementation of this Sweepstakes; or (d) agents of, employees of, persons in the immediate family of, or persons living in the same household as any person in any of the preceding categories. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s and Administrator’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor: Crown Imports LLC, One South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60603. Administrator: WIRK-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Ste. 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Timing: The Sweepstakes begins on February 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) and ends on February 28, 2019 at 9:00 PM EDT (the “Promotion Period”).

Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

How to Enter: There are three opportunities to enter:

(a) Wednesday, February 13th from 7:00PM-9:00PM EDT at Pirate’s Well Restaurant & Bar (9477 FL A1A Alt, Lake Park, FL 33403);

(b) Thursday, February 21st from 7:00PM-9:00PM EDT at Renegades Country Bar & Grill (600 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409); or

(c) Thursday, February 28th from 7:00PM-9:00PM EDT at Brother Jimmy’s BBQ (700 S Rosemary Ave #232, West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

Entrants will compete in Karaoke to win a grand prize. There will be one (1) winner each respective night. Winners will be chosen in correspondence with audience applause, determined by the Karaoke DJ. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different addresses, identities or registrations, or any other methods will void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified.

Skill Contest: This contest is primarily judged by crowd reaction to each performance. The contestant with the most applause at the end of each night will be selected as the winner by the karaoke DJ. In the event of a perceived tie, the winner will be selected at random from the pool of remaining contestants.

Administrator is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of the potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Administrator will select the potential Sweepstakes winners based on audience feedback during the Promotional Period, on or around February 13th, February 21st, and February 28th. The potential winner(s) will be notified in person the night of. Each potential winner will be required to sign and return to Sponsor, within twenty-four (24) hours of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability & Publicity Release in order to claim his/her prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to sign and return the Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability & Publicity Release within the required time period, or the prize is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. Potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate random drawings will be held, time-permitting, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.

Release: In exchange for the right to participate in the Sweepstakes, the winner(s) agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in or in connection with the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. Released Parties are not responsible for technical, hardware, network connections or incomplete or delayed computer transmissions, regardless of cause. Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes each winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, quotes, statements, opinions, biographical information and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media now known or hereinafter invented, worldwide, without further payment or consideration. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, any other promotion or applicable law, or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. By entering the Sweepstakes and accepting a prize, each winner agrees to maintain his/her behavior in accordance with all applicable laws and generally-accepted social practices in connection with participation in the Sweepstakes or prize-related activity. Each winner understands and agrees that Sponsor or the prize provider have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify and remove the winner (and/or his/her guest, if applicable) from any activity at any time if the winner’s (and/or his/her guest’s) behavior at any point (i) is uncooperative or disruptive; (ii) annoys, threatens, or harasses any other person; (iii) may or does cause damage to person, property, or the reputation of Sponsor or a prize provider; or (iv) otherwise violates the policies of the prize provider; and, in such a case, the winner will forfeit all remaining elements of the prize and still be solely responsible for all taxes and other expenses related to the prize. Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software whether originating with entrant, Sponsor, or any third party; (c) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (d) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (e) late, lost, undeliverable, misdirected, illegible, damaged, incomplete, incorrect, stolen, or postage-due entries/mail; or (f) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, unless it is not possible to award another entry due to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein. In the event of a discontinuance of the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance, and in no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims. Disputes: THIS SWEEPSTAKE IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes and/or accepting an awarded prize, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in Cook County, Illinois, having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, other than entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., evidenced costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Entrant’s Personal Information: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at https://coronausa.com/privacy. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant confirms that he/she has read, agrees to and accepts Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

Winner List: For the names of the prize winners of prizes with values greater than $25.00, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by April 1, 2019 to: Lime Light Karaoke – Winners, Attn: Promotions, WIRK-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Ste. 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Relax responsibly®. Corona Extra® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL