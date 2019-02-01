Corona® Rib Round Up Sweepstakes 2019 Official Contest Rules

Corona® Rib Round Up Sweepstakes 2019
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
- Eligibility: The Corona® Rib Round Up Sweepstakes 2019 (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the state(s) of Florida who are at least twenty-one (21) years old at the time of entry. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who are employees or agents of Crown Imports LLC, Administrator (as defined below), their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, suppliers, distributors and the service agencies or independent contractors of any of the above organizations; (b) suppliers, distributors or retailers of alcohol beverage products; (c) individuals engaged in the development of, the production or distribution of materials for, or the implementation of this Sweepstakes; or (d) agents of, employees of, persons in the immediate family of, or persons living in the same household as any person in any of the preceding categories. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s and Administrator’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.
- Sponsor: Crown Imports LLC, One South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60603. Administrator: WIRK-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Ste. 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
- Timing: The Sweepstakes begins on February 1, 2019 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on March 1, 2019 at 7:00 PM ET (the “Promotion Period”).
Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.
- How to Enter: There are two (2) ways to enter: (a) During the Promotion Period, go to www.WIRK.com and follow the links and instructions to be entered into the Sweepstakes; or (b) During the Promotion Period, use your mobile phone to text RIBS to 51879 and follow the instructions to enter. Those participating by text message: (i) must have a mobile phone with text messaging capabilities to participate (available on participating carriers only); (ii) may incur standard text message and/or data charges from their wireless service provider (entrants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges); and (iii) may receive reply messages which may be sent via automated dialing system. For help, text HELP to 51879. To cancel participation in the Sweepstakes and to cease receiving reply messages, text STOP to 51879. Limit: One (1) text entry per wireless phone number per calendar day (for purposes of this Sweepstakes, a “calendar day” is defined as beginning at 12:00 AM ET and ending at 11:59 PM ET on any one (1) calendar date); or one (1) online entry per person per calendar day. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different addresses, identities or registrations, or any other methods will void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. Use of any automated, robotic, repetitive, programmed or similar entry methods or agents to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Facsimile and mechanically reproduced entries will not be accepted. In the event of a dispute as to any participation (i) by text message, the authorized account holder of the phone number used to register will be deemed to be the entrant, or (ii) by online entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned a phone number by a cellular service provider or assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The potential winner may be required to show proof that he/she is the authorized account holder. All entries submitted become the sole property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Entries will not be judged but must adhere to the entry guidelines indicated herein, as determined by Sponsor/Administrator in their sole discretion.
- Random Drawings: Administrator is an independent judging organization whose decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of the potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Administrator will select the potential Sweepstakes winners in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period, on or around March 1, 2019. The potential winner(s) will be notified by mail, email or phone on or about the first business day following the random drawing in which they were selected. Each potential winner will be required to sign and return to Sponsor, within twenty-four (24)hours of the date notice or attempted notice is sent, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability & Publicity Release in order to claim his/her prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, or fails to sign and return the Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability & Publicity Release within the required time period, or the prize is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. Potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. In the event that a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate random drawings will be held, time-permitting, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.
- Prize: TWO (2) GRAND PRIZES: The first Grand Prize shall consist of two (2) seat tickets for use by winner and guests to the Rib Round Up scheduled on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida (the “Event”); Meet & Greet passes with Chris Lane; and access passes to the VIP area – with an acoustic performance. The second Grand Prize shall consist of two (2) seat tickets for use by winner and guests to the Rib Round Up; Meet & Greet passes with Morgan Wallen; and access passes to the VIP area – with an acoustic performance. Meet & Greets and VIP passes subject to additional restrictions and tickets are subject to availability, venue capacity, age, and other restrictions. If winner is unable or unwilling to attend Event on the date or in the location selected, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner. Grand Prize winner and guest are solely responsible for all other expenses not specifically set forth herein, including but not limited to meals, surcharges, service charges, personal charges, security fees, shipping and handling, taxes, transportation (ground and airfare), travel and other insurance, souvenirs and other incidentals and items of a personal nature. DO NOT ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO PAY FOR LODGING AND TRAVEL TO/FROM THE EVENT. Prize consists of only the items specifically listed as part of the prize. Prize details not specified herein shall be determined solely by Sponsor. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. No alcohol is awarded in any prize. Winner’s guest(s) to the event must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older by March 1, 2019. Guests must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of tickets and passes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, mutilated or stolen event admission passes/tickets. The names of individuals, companies, products and/or logos are used for identification purposes only and are the intellectual property of their respective owners. The mention of any entity, or the inclusion of a product or service as a prize, does not imply any association with or endorsement by such entity or the manufacturer or distributor of such product or service and, except as otherwise indicated, no association or endorsement is intended or should be inferred. Resale of prize(s) is prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible if the event is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, or for issues arising from the operation and management of the event, in which event the prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except as in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the event is cancelled or postponed, Sponsor will have no obligation to award compensation in lieu thereof. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Grand Prize: $200.00 total ($75.00 per VIP Ticket plus $50 for meet & greets). Actual value may vary. Sponsor is not responsible for and winner will not receive any difference between the actual value and ARV of a prize. In the event that an insufficient number of eligible entries are received to award all available prizes, Sponsor is not obligated to award remaining prizes and no additional random drawings will take place. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or postpone the Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes becomes impossible or commercially unreasonable to administrate. Winner(s) are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize award, receipt and/or use. Failure to attend event or use gift card does not relieve winner of his/her tax obligations associated with acceptance of a prize. Sweepstakes winnings will be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and winner can expect to receive a 1099 tax form for prizes which total more than $600.00 for the year. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Total ARV of all prizes: $200.
- Release: In exchange for the right to participate in the Sweepstakes, the winner(s) agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Administrator, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each such company’s officers, directors, employees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any claim or cause of action, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, arising out of participation in or in connection with the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. Released Parties are not responsible for technical, hardware, network connections or incomplete or delayed computer transmissions, regardless of cause.
Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes each winner’s consent to Sponsor’s and its agents’ use of each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, quotes, statements, opinions, biographical information and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media now known or hereinafter invented, worldwide, without further payment or consideration.
General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, any other promotion or applicable law, or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. By entering the Sweepstakes and accepting a prize, each winner agrees to maintain his/her behavior in accordance with all applicable laws and generally-accepted social practices in connection with participation in the Sweepstakes or prize-related activity. Each winner understands and agrees that Sponsor or the prize provider have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify and remove the winner (and/or his/her guest, if applicable) from any activity at any time if the winner’s (and/or his/her guest’s) behavior at any point (i) is uncooperative or disruptive; (ii) annoys, threatens, or harasses any other person; (iii) may or does cause damage to person, property, or the reputation of Sponsor or a prize provider; or (iv) otherwise violates the policies of the prize provider; and, in such a case, the winner will forfeit all remaining elements of the prize and still be solely responsible for all taxes and other expenses related to the prize.
Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software whether originating with entrant, Sponsor, or any third party; (c) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (d) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; (e) late, lost, undeliverable, misdirected, illegible, damaged, incomplete, incorrect, stolen, or postage due entries/mail; or (f) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Sweepstakes, unless it is not possible to award another entry due to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein. In the event of a discontinuance of the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance, and in no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.
- Disputes: THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes and/or accepting an awarded prize, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in Cook County, Illinois, having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, other than entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., evidenced costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.
- Entrant’s Personal Information: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at https://coronausa.com/privacy. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant confirms that he/she has read, agrees to and accepts Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.
- Winner List: For the names of the prize winners of prizes with values greater than $25.00, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by April 1, 2019 to: Corona Light Giveaway – Winners, Attn: Promotions, WIRK-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Ste. 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Relax responsibly®. Corona Extra® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL