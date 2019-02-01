Corona® Rib Round Up Sweepstakes 2019 Official Contest Rules

TWO (2) GRAND PRIZES

: The first Grand Prize shall consist of two (2) seat tickets for use by winner and guests to the Rib Round Up scheduled on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida (the “Event”); Meet & Greet passes with Chris Lane; and access passes to the VIP area – with an acoustic performance. The second Grand Prize shall consist of two (2) seat tickets for use by winner and guests to the Rib Round Up; Meet & Greet passes with Morgan Wallen; and access passes to the VIP area – with an acoustic performance. Meet & Greets and VIP passes subject to additional restrictions and tickets are subject to availability, venue capacity, age, and other restrictions. If winner is unable or unwilling to attend Event on the date or in the location selected, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner. Grand Prize winner and guest are solely responsible for all other expenses not specifically set forth herein, including but not limited to meals, surcharges, service charges, personal charges, security fees, shipping and handling, taxes, transportation (ground and airfare), travel and other insurance, souvenirs and other incidentals and items of a personal nature. DO NOT ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO PAY FOR LODGING AND TRAVEL TO/FROM THE EVENT. Prize consists of only the items specifically listed as part of the prize. Prize details not specified herein shall be determined solely by Sponsor. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. No alcohol is awarded in any prize.

. Guests must execute liability/publicity releases prior to issuance of tickets and passes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, mutilated or stolen event admission passes/tickets. The names of individuals, companies, products and/or logos are used for identification purposes only and are the intellectual property of their respective owners. The mention of any entity, or the inclusion of a product or service as a prize, does not imply any association with or endorsement by such entity or the manufacturer or distributor of such product or service and, except as otherwise indicated, no association or endorsement is intended or should be inferred. Resale of prize(s) is prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible if the event is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, or for issues arising from the operation and management of the event, in which event the prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except as in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the event is cancelled or postponed, Sponsor will have no obligation to award compensation in lieu thereof. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of Grand Prize: $200.00 total ($75.00 per VIP Ticket plus $50 for meet & greets). Actual value may vary. Sponsor is not responsible for and winner will not receive any difference between the actual value and ARV of a prize. In the event that an insufficient number of eligible entries are received to award all available prizes, Sponsor is not obligated to award remaining prizes and no additional random drawings will take place. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. The Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or postpone the Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes becomes impossible or commercially unreasonable to administrate. Winner(s) are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize award, receipt and/or use. Failure to attend event or use gift card does not relieve winner of his/her tax obligations associated with acceptance of a prize. Sweepstakes winnings will be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and winner can expect to receive a 1099 tax form for prizes which total more than $600.00 for the year. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Total ARV of all prizes: $200.