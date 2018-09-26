Cosby Publicist Calls His Trial “Racist” and Equates it to “Jesus’ Persecution”

Bill Cosby could be 90 before he’s a free man and this morning “America’s Dad” is waking up in state prison.

His publicist says the Cosby trial was “racist” and compared the trial to the persecution of Jesus.

Outside the Norristown, Pennsylvania courthouse in the rain, publicist Andrew Wyatt added “Jesus was also persecuted and we saw what happened to him.”

Kristen Gibbons Feden, the prosecuting attorney, reacted to that statement calling it offensive.

Yesterday Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in April 2004.

The judge also designated him as a violent sexual predator.

Another Cosby team member promised an appeal, claiming Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele falsified evidence.

Bill Cosby also apparently owes a ton of money in legal fees.

TMZ says the disgraced comedian owes over $280-thousand in unpaid legal bills for his sexual assault case and must pay for the entire prosecution of his case.

Through Bill Cosby’s representative, Camille Cosby, denied a report in June that she had moved out of the family home.

And last week, the long-suffering wife announced she had hired a former prosecutor to investigate whether her husband had been treated fairly by the Pennsylvania judge overseeing his trial and his sentencing this week.

So lack of loyalty probably isn’t the reason Camille Cosby, wasn’t in court Monday for the first of a two-day hearing in the sentencing of her husband of 54 years.

