Costly Riveria Beach Computer Glitch Will Take Weeks to Fix

The fix for the citywide computer outage in Riviera Beach is going to take weeks and will cost a million bucks, according to the city’s interim IT director.

Riviera Beach city council members approved funding to pay for a fix. The IT guy says it will take two to three weeks to completely fix and insure, and will cost over $1 million.The Riviera Beach police department, fire department and administration has been affected but police are able to receive 911 calls.

$1 million to fix, replace compromised equipment after Riviera Beach cyber 'intrusion' https://t.co/TPLaCkA7P8 via @AndrewLofholm — WPTV (@WPTV) June 4, 2019