Country Artists Score 2018 American Music Awards Nominations

The 2018 AMA’s are right around the corner, and some of country music’s best earned a nod!
Kane brown leads with three followed closely by Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay who each earned two.
FGL and Maren Morris also made it into the collaboration category for their work on Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be”(FGL) and Zedd’s “The Middle” (Maren Morris).
2018 AMA Nominees (Country):
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song Country
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Female Artist Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
The 2018 American Music Awards air LIVE Oct. 9th at 8pm on ABC