Country Artists Score 2018 American Music Awards Nominations

The 2018 AMA’s are right around the corner, and some of country music’s best earned a nod!

Kane brown leads with three followed closely by Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay who each earned two.

FGL and Maren Morris also made it into the collaboration category for their work on Bebe Rexha’s “Meant To Be”(FGL) and Zedd’s “The Middle” (Maren Morris).

2018 AMA Nominees (Country):



Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song Country

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Favorite Female Artist Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

The 2018 American Music Awards air LIVE Oct. 9th at 8pm on ABC