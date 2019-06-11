Country singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Country singer Darius Rucker and his foundation have officially raised over $2 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The singer recently held his 10th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert with fellow artist, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Travis Denning and Brett Young to raise money for the hospital.

In addition to golf tournament and silent auction, the benefit was able to raise a$425,000, and brought to foundation’s total contribution to the hospital to $2 million.

On the foundations website Rucker wrote that after visiting the hospital almost a decade ago, he left inspired and wanted to help them achieve their goals:

“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”

To learn more about Rucker’s foundation and ways you can help, check out the website here.