Country star donates son’s organs after he drowns

Country music singer Granger Smith’s 3-year-old son died after drowning in the family’s backyard pool.

The child, River, appeared in his dad’s music videos and on the family’s popular YouTube channel, The Smiths.

The singer broke the heartbreaking news in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

River’s death comes almost exactly a year after Olympic skier Bode Miller’s little girl, Emmy, drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

The Millers are reaching out to the Smiths, offering love and support.