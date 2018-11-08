Country Stars React to Mass Shooting at California Country Bar

Another tragedy in America as multiple fatalities have been reported during “College Country Night” at Borderline Bar And Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA, 40 miles west of Los Angeles. A gunman entered the venue after 11pm local time Wednesday (11/7). Local law enforcement reported 12 fatalities including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant, and 10-12 other gunshot injuries. The gunman is dead. Borderline was hosting one of its multiple weekly country nights, though its website did not list any scheduled performers. Country stars and other celebrities are sending their thoughts and love on social media to those affected by this tragedy.

