Country Stars React to Mass Shooting at Country Bar

Another tragedy in America as multiple fatalities have been reported during “College Country Night” at Borderline Bar And Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA, 40 miles west of Los Angeles. A gunman entered the venue after 11pm local time Wednesday (11/7). Local law enforcement reported 12 fatalities including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant, and 10-12 other gunshot injuries. The gunman is dead. Borderline was hosting one of its multiple weekly country nights, though its website did not list any scheduled performers. Country stars and other celebrities are sending their thoughts and love on social media to those affected by this tragedy.

Though broken, my heart is with these families and friends in Thousand Oaks today. #thousandoaks https://t.co/fCtyXMvpjR — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 8, 2018

Another tragedy, and this time in my home state of California. My heart goes out to the people who lost their lives in Thousand Oaks last night, along with those who suffered injuries. Praying for their family and friends as well. — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) November 8, 2018

Waking up in NYC to the terrible news in California that 12 were killed in a country bar last night. 1 officer killed in the line of duty as he ran toward the shooter to save lives. Join me in asking the Holy Spirit to pull those families close this morning. #Californiashooting — John Rich (@johnrich) November 8, 2018

Another Blue Knight was lost last night. He died in the act of protecting and serving, as so many of his brothers and sisters have before him.

Sgt. Ron Helus, you died saving lives

There is no higher calling

Rest In Peace

Sincere condolences to the family and coworkers — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) November 8, 2018

Another senseless act. 13 dead in another mass shooting. Families devastated by violence. Again. My heart is with the people of Thousand Oaks, and with everyone fighting to make change. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2018