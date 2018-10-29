Country’s biggest stars step “In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts” for the ABC host’s 10th anniversary CMA special

ABC/Chris HolloABC’s Robin Roberts will celebrate a decade of CMA specials this year, as Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts airs ahead of the 52nd CMA Awards.

The hour-long event will premiere Sunday, November 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, before the trophies are handed out on Wednesday.

Robin’s 2018 special will feature new interviews and updates on ten years of memorable country music moments. Since 2009, the Good Morning America host has shared intimate moments and once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the likes of Luke BryanCarrie UnderwoodTim McGrawJason Aldean and Kenny Chesney, just to name a few.

Tune in for Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts Sunday, November 11 at 10 p.m. ET, before the 52nd Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville the following Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Both shows air on ABC.

