Couple arrested for having sex on ferris wheel

An Ohio couple was arrested Thursday after police say they had sex on the multi-colored 150-foot SkyStar Wheel in downtown Cincinnati.

Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder engaged in sex in the open and in the presence of children and adults, their criminal complaints show.

Mathisen, 30, was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

He was held overnight without bond.

Wilder, 31, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and booked into the Hamilton County jail but was released on her own recognizance the same day.