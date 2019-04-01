Couple Found Dead at Home in Martin County During Welfare Check

The Martin County Sheriffs Department is currently investigating the death of a man and a woman who were found dead in their Palm City home.

The discovery was made on March 28th at a home on Sunset Trace Circle.

According to the report, authorities went to the home on March 27th to conduct a welfare check after an out-of-state relative became concerned that the couple who told them they were sick, stopped answering their phone calls. When authorities responded to the scene, the husband Jeffrey Kirsch answered the door. Mr. Kirsch told authorities that his wife was sick but that she did not need any medical attention.

Authorities went back to the home the next day after the relative called again stating they could not get in touch with the couple and that Mr. Kirsch was supposed to take his wife to the hospital due to her deteriorating condition.

When authorities arrived to the home this time, they found the couple dead.

Investigators do not have a cause of death at this time, however, they did say that there were no signs of foul play and that the medical examiner will look at blood and toxicology reports to determine a cause of death.