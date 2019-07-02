Couple spends 25K to clone deceased cat

A couple in Charlotte, North Carolina has successfully cloned their 19-year-old cat, named Cinnabun after paying $25,000.

Ashley and Brian Bullerdick discovered a Texas-based company known for cloning dogs, cats, and horses.

They bought a kit, took a skin and saliva sample from their older cat and then shortly after it’s death, Cinnabun II was born.

The pair ordered the DNA kit from the same company celebrity Barbara Streisand used to clone her late dog.

I suppose the couple and Streisand both wanted to remember their animals “The Way We Were.”