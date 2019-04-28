Crane Collapse at Google in Seattle Kills Four, Injures Four Others

Tragedy struck Seattle on Saturday, when a construction crane fell from a building at Google’s new campus onto a busy street during heavy winds, killing four people and injuring four more individuals.

According to Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, the deceased victims include one female and three males. Two of the dead were reportedly ironworkers who were inside the crane while the other two were inside cars.

Scroggins said the crane collapsed near an intersection before 3:30 p.m.

Four other people were injured and taken to a local hospital, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said. Two of them, a mother and her 4-month-old baby, have been discharged. She added, “It’s a horrible day in Seattle when something like this happens. But it’s a time when we come together because Seattle is a city that rallies around each other.”

Obstruction on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N blocking the EB lanes. Fallen crane on west side of Fairview Ave N and Mercer St intersection. Avoid the area and use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/GLUAXTTjHl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 27, 2019

The office building from which the crane fell was heavily damaged, with several of the windows smashed.

Officials do not yet have a cause for the collapse. Seattle police are working with the state Department of Labor and Industries on the investigation.

Daren Konopaski, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, says the crane was being dismantled as high winds moved through the area. He adds, “We don’t know, but that’s what seems to have happened here. We are in the process of trying to get information.”

A Google spokesperson issued a statement that the company is saddened about the accident and is in communication with Vulcan, the real estate firm managing the site.