Crash Kills Three Teens in North Miami

The holiday weekend turned tragic in North Miami on Saturday morning.

Three teens were killed when a vehicle stuck them on a sidewalk, according to police.

The soccer teammates, dressed in uniform, were on their way to a pickup location for a bus that was to take them to their tournament in Weston for the Little Haiti Football Club.

North Miami police say they received a call about a traffic crash at Northeast 13th Avenue and 125th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said, “They were pedestrians on a sidewalk. They died on impact.”

The teens are identified as: 13-year-old North Miami Middle School student Gideon Desir and Miami Edison High School students Lens Desir, 15 and Richcarde Dumay, 17. None of them were related.

The unidentified driver of the car was taken to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center in serious condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Little Haiti Football Club is a nonprofit organization that serves low-income children with athletic talent.

Pat Santangelo, a board member for the organization, said, “The kids that died today had promise. There was nothing but hope in front of them. Now it’s all gone.”