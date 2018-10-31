Crashed Lion Air Jet may have been Located

According to the Associated Press who spoke to a top military individual, the Lion Air Jet that crashed just minutes after take off, may have been located in an Indonesian sea.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto reported that officials believe they may have located the seabed of the plane during search and rescue missions in the Java sea.

The two-month old plane reportedly went down 13 minutes after takeoff Monday, killing all 189 people on board. Among the search and rescue missions, officials have been searching for the plane’s black boxes and the main fuselage to help them identify what caused the crash.

A team will be sent out to the location to confirm the sighting according to Tjahjanto.

In previous search and rescue missions, officials reported finding debris and some human remains.