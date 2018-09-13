Creepy Video Released by Weinstein Accuser

Sky News obtained a video of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein behaving inappropriately with a businesswoman who alleges he later raped her.

Accuser Melissa Thompson is sharing a video of the disgraced movie mogul supposedly propositioning her for sex on the same day he allegedly raped her.

She says it was recorded at the Weinstein’s New York City office in 2011. He is seen in it hugging Thompson and rubbing her back, and asking if he can “have a little part” of her.

Thompson says he also put his hand up her dress during the encounter.

Sky News released part of the video yesterday.

Weinstein’s lawyers allege that the whole thing shows that the two were casually flirting, and that Weinstein didn’t do anything forceful.

