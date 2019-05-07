Crews battle fire near the Riviera Beach Marina

Fire crews are currently battling a large yacht fire near the Riviera Beach Marina.

The fire is occurred around 7:00 am Tuesday on a boat named the Sea Alice which was stationed at Cracker Boy Boat Works but authorities are saying the fire has spread to other vesicles and at least one tent.

Additional crews were called to the scene to help with the flames.

Smoke could be seen as far away as the airport.

Smoke is extremely thick and black. There are still a few hot spots on the vessel @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/O3WcAvMkDq — James Torrez (@JamesTorrezNews) May 7, 2019

Authorities said they are keeping the Grand Classica cruise ship at sea as a precaution until the smoke clears.

This is a developing story. Watch it live here.