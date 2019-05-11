Cuba Launches Widespread Rationing Amid Economic Crisis

The Cuban government announced on Friday that in the wake of an economic crisis, it’s launching widespread rationing on food and other products including eggs, chicken, rice, beans and soap.

Commerce Minister Betsy Díaz Velázquez blamed the hardening of the U.S. trade embargo by the Trump administration.

Economists give the same amount of blame or more to a decline in aid from Venezuela, where the collapse of the state-run oil company has led to a nearly two-thirds cut in shipments of subsidized fuel. This is what Cuba used for power and to earn hard currency on the open market.

Rationing of the products has led to long lines, hoarding and even panic amongst consumers. The country has a shortage of nearly a million eggs.

Cheap chicken will be limited to 11 pounds per customer and more expensive cuts will be rationed to just two packs, according to The New York Times. Cuba imports almost two-thirds of its food and many staple products are simply not available.

Diaz told the Cuban News Agency, “Selling limited quantities will lead to equal distribution so that the greatest number of people can buy the product, and we can avoid hoarding.”

