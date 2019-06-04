CVS to turn 1,500 stores into health care centers

CVS announced Tuesday that it is going to turn more than a thousand of its drug stores into health care centers.

The nation’s biggest pharmacy chain announced that it would expand a concept store focused on health care to 15-hundred locations by the end of 2021.

CVS has reportedly been testing the concept with a Houston-area store it calls HealthHUB.

According to reports, more than 20-percent of HealthHUB floor space is dedicated to health care services, which includes space for yoga classes and CVS Minute nurse practitioners.

The first HealthHUBs will be in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, and Tampa, Florida.

This story is developing.