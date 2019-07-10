DA officially charge Ayoola Ajayi with first-degree murder of MacKenzie Lueck

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has officially filed charges against the man suspected of killing Utah college student MacKenzie Lueck.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a body, and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

The 23-year-old went missing on June 17 after leaving Salt Lake City International Airport in a Lyft.

The driver told police that Lueck met someone at a Utah park and that she did not appear to be in distress when he departed.

Police later determined that her suspected killer was the last person to speak to and see Lueck.

Lueck’s body was discovered on July 5.

District Attorney Sam Gill spoke about the case Wednesday during a press conference.

“The presumption of innocence is there, and the burden of proof is upon us,” said Gill. “Our job is to put together the best possible we can, and we feel very comfortable with the charging decisions we’ve made.”

Gill added, “This case is far from over.”