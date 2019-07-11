Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Niece Involved In Horrific Crash At USAC Racing Event

The Earnhardt family has car racing in their blood, and with that comes wrecks and even deaths.

The most recent crash comes from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 18-year-old Niece, Karsyn Elledge, a sprint car racer who had a scary incident on Tuesday (July 9) at a USAC Racing Event in Oklahoma.

Although the crash looks bad Elledge was NOT seriously injured and will be taking the week off to recover.

