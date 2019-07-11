Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Niece Involved In Horrific Crash At USAC Racing Event

The Earnhardt family has car racing in their blood, and with that comes wrecks and even deaths.

The most recent crash comes from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 18-year-old Niece, Karsyn Elledge, a sprint car racer who had a scary incident on Tuesday (July 9) at a USAC Racing Event in Oklahoma.

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

Although the crash looks bad Elledge was NOT seriously injured and will be taking the week off to recover.

After a lot of thought & conversations with those important to me, I will be taking the remainder of the week off to rest my body & let it heal. My health and well-being are my top priority. I’m thankful to be with @TBMotorsprts & @TMCTRANS and have them behind me 100%. — Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) July 11, 2019

MORE