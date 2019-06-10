Dalia Dippolito’s ex charged with stalking

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested Dalia Dippolito’s ex-lover after finding evidence that he had been reportedly stalking and threatening to kill his ex-wife.

38-year-old Mohamed Shihadeh was arrested Sunday after his ex-wife showed authorities hundreds of threatening text messages including one where he threatened to kill her for taking their two children to Disney without him.

Authorities say Shihadeh and his ex-wife divorced over four years ago and have a court ordered do not contact order between them that Shihadeh has repeatedly ignored.

“It should be noted that there are numerous other messages in which he states girls are coming to beat (his ex-wife) up and he can’t wait to see videos of violence committed against her,” Deputy Ryan Reza wrote in the report.

The ex-wife told authorities that every time she blocked one of his numbers, he would contact her from an unlisted number.

He is currently being held on charges of aggravated stalking and intimidation and is expected in court on Monday.

Shihadeh is also the ex-boyfriend of Dalia Dippolito who was arrested in 2009 after she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her then husband.

Dippolito unknowingly, however, was in contact with an undercover officer who worked to build a case against Dippolito. During the operation, Shihadeh served as a police informant and eventually testified against Dippolito.

Dippolito was charged in the murder-for-hire plot and sentenced to 16 years in prison. She is set to be released in 2032.