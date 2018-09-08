Dallas officer investigated after fatally shooting man in his own apartment

Police say an off-duty police officer returning home from work fatally shot a neighbor on Thursday after she mistook his apartment for her own.

The female officer was at the wrong door at the wrong apartment when she saw 26-year-old Batham Shem Jean.

Jean was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation head by the police department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said on Friday that the department’s intent to charge the officer with manslaughter based on available information.

She was not injured in the shooting and it remains unclear at this time how she entered the apartment.

