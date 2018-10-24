Dan + Shay The Tour: “Tequila” hitmakers book eponymous headlining trek for 2019

ABC/Randy HolmesFirst came Dan + Shay the album, and next year, Dan + Shay The Tour will follow.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are set to launch their new headlining trek February 28 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Label mate Morgan Evans will join the “Tequila” hitmakers for the first leg of the tour, with Chris Lane taking his place at the end of March.

Later this month, Dan + Shay join the fall leg of Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour.

Pre-sales for Dan + Shay The Tour are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday. Here’s the complete itinerary:

2/28 — New Orleans, LA, Harrah’s New Orleans

3/1 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

3/8 — Hartford, CT, Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre

3/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore Philadelphia

3/14 — Birmingham, AL, Alabama Theatre

3/15 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/16 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/21 — Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theatre

3/22 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

3/29 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

3/30 — Chicago, IL, Rosemont Theatre

3/31 — Mount Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

4/11 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

4/13 — Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House + Event Center

4/15 — Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/16 — Spokane, WA, Fox Theatre

4/17 — Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre

4/19 — Edmonton, AB, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

4/20 — Calgary, AB, Macewan Hall, University of Calgary

