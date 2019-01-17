Dan + Shay To Perform at The Grammy’s

View this post on Instagram

being nominated for two grammy awards is an incredible honor by itself, but getting to perform on the show might be the ultimate highlight of our career. we’re grateful to share the prestigious stage with some of the greatest artists in the world, and hope that you’ll tune in on february 10th to share this special moment with us. thank you to the @recordingacademy for the invite, and @jwowen for being the best manager in the music business for working tirelessly to land us such a huge opportunity.