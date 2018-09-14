Hurricane Florence will reportedly bring long period swells to Florida’s east coast of 5 to 9 feet through Friday.

Dangerous rip currents pose a risk to swimmers in the wake of the category one storm.

With #HurricaneFlorence on the horizon it is important to keep in mind that rip currents are already causing issues on Florida shores. They can even pull swimmers out from knee deep water! — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 13, 2018

Temperatures will remain high around 90 degrees with possible lowering to the upper 70s’.

CBS12 weather says there is 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the weekend.

For going to the beach and boating Friday: ” Wind: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 5 – 7 feet Palm Beach County, 6-9 feet Treasure Coast.”

The post Dangerous rip currents pose a risk to FL swimmers appeared first on 850 WFTL.