Dangerous rip currents pose a risk to FL swimmers

Hurricane Florence will reportedly bring long period swells to Florida’s east coast of 5 to 9 feet through Friday.

Dangerous rip currents pose a risk to swimmers in the wake of the category one storm.

Temperatures will remain high around 90 degrees with possible lowering  to the upper 70s’.

CBS12 weather says there is 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the weekend.

For going to the beach and boating Friday: ” Wind: S 5-10 knots. Seas: 5 – 7 feet Palm Beach County, 6-9 feet Treasure Coast.”

