Dating app bans George Zimmerman, again

The dating app Bumble has banned the man acquitted of shooting and killing Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.

CBS12 obtained screenshots of 35-year-old George Zimmerman’s dating profile with one caption which reads, “Let’s get coffee and cake pops I’m looking for a mature and fun woman that’s ready to be loved and respected the way she deserves and is able to reciprocate,” and shows a photo of Zimmerman with a dog.

Other screenshots show him shirtless and in a graduation cap and gown, with the caption, “The class clown and her favorite student.”

Zimmerman lists himself as a self-employed jury consultant as well.

A representative from Bumble shared the following statement with CBS12 News:

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile, and we have blocked and banned him again after our users informed us that he had created a new unverified profile, said a Bumble rep. “We have thousands of moderators working tirelessly with our users to make Bumble the safest and most empowering social networking platform, and this is another example of those efforts.”

Last year, Zimmerman told the court he’s $2.5 million in debt.

Furthermore, he plead no contest after being accused of stalking a private investigator in a separate case.