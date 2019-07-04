Daughter of Philanthropists Bob and Mary Montgomery Charged with Trafficking Cocaine

Courtnay Montgomery, the 55-year-old daughter of wealthy local philanthropists Mary Montgomery and the late Bob Montgomery, was charged this week with cocaine trafficking, as well as using, possessing or manufacturing drug equipment to transport drugs, court records state.

An assistant state attorney said during a bond hearing Thursday morning that Montgomery had 110 grams of cocaine in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Montgomery, who lives in Wellington, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday morning. Palm Beach County Judge Paul Damico has set her bond at $100,000.

She was first arrested for drugs back in 1995, when Palm Beach police found her passed out in her car while holding 24 rocks of crack cocaine, court records show.

Her father, trial lawyer Bob Montgomery, died in 2008. Since then, allegations from caretakers and court-appointed guardians have conflicted with Courtnay Montgomery’s claims of how her ailing mother was being treated following her father’s death.

Caretakers allege that Courtnay was a danger to her mother, while Courtnay says they were the ones who were taking advantage of her mother.

In 2016, Mary Montgomery failed to return from a trip to visit her daughter in Minnesota. When police tried to conduct a welfare check on Mary, Courtnay allegedly threatened them. Courtnay was subsequently charged with five counts of exploitation.

The following month, a judge appointed a guardian to manage Mary Montgomery’s estate. Shortly thereafter, Courtnay sued the guardian for not acting in her mother’s best interest.

Two years ago, police charged Courtnay with grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft. They say she took a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley, in addition to $1.34 million in silverware, and $8,000 in fine wine from her family’s home. Last year, the family’s 26,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion at 1800 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach was sold for over $37 million dollars.

Mary and Courtnay Montgomery both receive a monthly stipend from the $206 million settlement that Bob Montgomery won when he sued the state for cheating him on fees they owed him for a tobacco litigation case.

If a settlement is reached in the guardianship case, Courtnay Montgomery would receive $73,000 per month.

Courtnay Montgomery’s attorney, Cindy E. D’Agostino, has declined to comment.