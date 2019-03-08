Dave Grohl Of The ‘Foo Fighters’ Lends Sick “Guitar Throne” To ‘Old Dominion’s’ Mathew Ramsey After Leg Injury

Old Dominion postpone three tour dates after frontman Mathew Ramsey broke his leg and had to undergo surgery, they have since kicked back up the tour, and their fans have one person to thank… Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

You see Dave went through the same thing while on tour in 2015, so he had a bad ass chair made, well throne to be more specific, with guitars and lights, even a stirrup to prop his leg up so he could still perform… well he has now gifted that #RockThrone to Ramsey.

